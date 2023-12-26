Filings close today, Dec. 26, for various boards in the area, including schools, cities, two county entities and water districts.

Here’s a rundown:

Cities/Villages (two-year terms)

City of Houston: incumbents Kevin Stilley, Ward 1; Sheila Walker, Ward 2; and Don Romines, Ward 3; and challengers Sam Kelley, Ward 1; David Higgins Sr., Ward 3, Kim Bittle, Ward 3; and Roy Burgess Sr., Ward 3.

City of Licking: incumbents Joe Dillard, Ward 1 and Linda Breedlove, Ward 2, have refiled.

City of Cabool: incumbents Danny Cannon, mayor; Kate Ellison, Ward 1; and John Williams, Ward 2. James Gray has filed for mayor and Nick Masters for Ward 1.

Village of Raymondville: incumbents Robert White and Gene DeWitt.

Village of Plato: filing information is unknown at this time. Incumbents are Adam McGuire and Justin Copley.

City of Summersville: filing information is unknown at this time.

School Districts (three-year terms)

Houston board of education: incumbents Jeff Crites and Charlie Malam and challengers David Adkison, Britt Shelby and Bob Wolfe.

Plato board of education: incumbents Kristi Atterberry and Robert Murray, as well as Patty Handley.

Raymondville board of education: incumbents Shelbi Dixon and Cody Mosley.

Cabool board of education: incumbent Chelsea Melton and challenger James (Jimmie) Brennan have filed. The other incumbent is Stephen Hawkins.

Success board of education: incumbents Alva McCown and Lacey McNiel.

Licking board of education: filings are unknown at this time. Incumbents are Rawly Gorman and Jeremy Rinne.

Summersville board of education: filings are unknown at this time. Incumbents are Sam Jewett and Dustin Cooper.

Other