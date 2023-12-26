Filings close today, Dec. 26, for various boards in the area, including schools, cities, two county entities and water districts.
Here’s a rundown:
Cities/Villages (two-year terms)
- City of Houston: incumbents Kevin Stilley, Ward 1; Sheila Walker, Ward 2; and Don Romines, Ward 3; and challengers Sam Kelley, Ward 1; David Higgins Sr., Ward 3, Kim Bittle, Ward 3; and Roy Burgess Sr., Ward 3.
- City of Licking: incumbents Joe Dillard, Ward 1 and Linda Breedlove, Ward 2, have refiled.
- City of Cabool: incumbents Danny Cannon, mayor; Kate Ellison, Ward 1; and John Williams, Ward 2. James Gray has filed for mayor and Nick Masters for Ward 1.
- Village of Raymondville: incumbents Robert White and Gene DeWitt.
- Village of Plato: filing information is unknown at this time. Incumbents are Adam McGuire and Justin Copley.
- City of Summersville: filing information is unknown at this time.
School Districts (three-year terms)
- Houston board of education: incumbents Jeff Crites and Charlie Malam and challengers David Adkison, Britt Shelby and Bob Wolfe.
- Plato board of education: incumbents Kristi Atterberry and Robert Murray, as well as Patty Handley.
- Raymondville board of education: incumbents Shelbi Dixon and Cody Mosley.
- Cabool board of education: incumbent Chelsea Melton and challenger James (Jimmie) Brennan have filed. The other incumbent is Stephen Hawkins.
- Success board of education: incumbents Alva McCown and Lacey McNiel.
- Licking board of education: filings are unknown at this time. Incumbents are Rawly Gorman and Jeremy Rinne.
- Summersville board of education: filings are unknown at this time. Incumbents are Sam Jewett and Dustin Cooper.
Other
- Texas County Memorial Hospital board: incumbent Allan Branstetter and challengers George Sholtz, Chelsye Scantlin and Jennifer Hugenot (five-year term).
- Texas County Emergency Services: incumbents James McNiell, district one; Rowdy Douglas, district one; Mike Jackson, district two; and David Scantlin, district two have all refiled. Challengers include Jordan Goodwin, district one; and JD Jordan, district two (four-year terms).
- Public Water Supply District #1: incumbents Brad Koch, district one; and Richard Record, district two; have refiled (three-year terms).
- Public Water Supply District #2: filing information is unknown at this time. Incumbents are Steve Pierce, district three; and Kent Swearengin, district five (three-year terms).
- Public Water Supply District #3: incumbents Jennifer Gabel, district three; and Erin Abney, district two; have refiled (three-year terms).