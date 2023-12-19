Filings close Tuesday, Dec. 26, for various boards in the area, including schools, cities, two county entities and water districts.

Here’s a rundown:

•City of Houston: incumbents Sheila Walker, Ward 2; and Don Romines, Ward 3 (two-year terms) and challengers Sam Kelley, Ward 1; David Higgins Sr., Ward 3, Kim Bittle, Ward 3; and Roy Burgess Sr., Ward 3. The term of Kevin Stilley, Ward 1, also expires.

•Village of Raymondville: Incumbent Robert White. The other incumbent is Gene DeWitt, who has not filed.

•City of Licking: Incumbents Joe Dillard, Ward 1 and Linda Breedlove, Ward 2, have refiled.

•Houston board of education: incumbent Jeff Crites and challengers David Adkison, Britt Shelby and Bob Wolfe (three-year terms). The other incumbent is Charlie Malam, who has not filed.

•City of Cabool: incumbents Danny Cannon, mayor; Kate Ellison, Ward 1; and John Williams, Ward 2. James Gray has filed for mayor (two-year terms).

•Cabool board of education: incumbent Chelsea Melton and James (Jimmie) Brennan. The other incumbent is Stephen Hawkins. (Three-year terms)

•Plato board of education: Incumbents Kristi Atterberry and Robert Murray, as well as Patty Handley.

Other school offices were not open due to the school break this week.

•Texas County Memorial Hospital board: challenger George Sholtz, incumbent Alan Branstetter and challenger Chelsye Scantlin. (five-year term).