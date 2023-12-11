April election
Filings began last week for the April 2024 election.

Filings began last Tuesday for various offices to be filled in the April election.

These local filings have been reported:

•City of Houston: incumbent Sheila Walker, Ward 2; and challenger Sam Kelley, Ward 1 (two-year terms).

•Houston board of education: incumbent Jeff Crites and David Adkison who completed paperwork last week, along with Britt Shelby, who filed Monday (three-year terms).

•City of Cabool: incumbents Danny Cannon, mayor; Kate Ellison, Ward 1; and John Williams, Ward 2. James Gray has filed for mayor (two-year terms).

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply