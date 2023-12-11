Filings began last Tuesday for various offices to be filled in the April election.

These local filings have been reported:

•City of Houston: incumbent Sheila Walker, Ward 2; and challenger Sam Kelley, Ward 1 (two-year terms).

•Houston board of education: incumbent Jeff Crites and David Adkison who completed paperwork last week, along with Britt Shelby, who filed Monday (three-year terms).

•City of Cabool: incumbents Danny Cannon, mayor; Kate Ellison, Ward 1; and John Williams, Ward 2. James Gray has filed for mayor (two-year terms).