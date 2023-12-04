This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Filings open Tuesday for various elected positions ranging from city councils to school boards and county boards.

Voters will decide races in April.

Here is a look at school board incumbents in the county whose terms expire:

Houston board of education: Jeff Crites and Charlie Malam, three-year terms.

Cabool school board: Chelsea Melton and Dr. Stephen Hawkins, three-year terms.

Licking school board: Rawly Gorman and Jeremy Rinne are the incumbents for three-year terms.

Summersville board of education: The three-year terms of Sam Jewett and Dustin Cooper expire.

Raymondville school board: Shelbi Dixon and Cody Mosley, three-year terms.

Plato board of education: Kristi Atterberry and Robert Murray, three-year terms.

Success School: The three-year terms of Alva McCown and Lacey McNiel expire.

Several positions on city boards also will be decided.

City of Houston: Kevin Stilley, Ward 1; Sheila Walker, Ward 2; and Don Romines, Ward 3.

City of Cabool: Kate Ellison, Ward 1; John Williams, Ward 2; and Danny Cannon, mayor. They are two-year terms.

City of Licking: Keith Cantrell, mayor; and Joe Dillard, Ward 1, and Linda Breedlove, Ward 2, are the incumbents.

Village of Raymondville: The two-year terms of council members Gene DeWitt and Robert White expire.

Village of Plato: The two-year terms of Adam McGuire and Justin Copley expire.

Positions for county boards also will be determined.

Texas County Memorial Hospital: Allan Branstetter, five-year term.

Texas County Emergency Services (911): James McNiell and Rowdy Douglas, both are District 1; and Mike Jackson and David Scantlin, both District 2. The positions are for four years.

Public Water District 1: Incumbents are Brad Koch, District 1; and Richard Record, District 2. Each is a three-year term.

Public Water District 2: Steve Pierce, District 3; and Kent Swearingin, District 5. Both are three-year terms.

Public Water District 3: Information will be updated to include incumbents.