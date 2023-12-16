The Houston Fire Department was awarded funds through the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) grant that total $19,964.

The money is a 50 percent match, which means the department will pay $9,982.

Here is the equipment that will be purchased:

•12 two-way portable radios, batteries, chargers and speaker mics

•20 yellow Nomex shirts

•20 spruce Nomex pants

•21 lightweight full brim helmets (with ratchet suspension)

Every year, Missouri fire departments serving communities of less than 10,000 can apply for a 50 percent reimbursement grant to help buy firefighting equipment that must also be suitable for controlling wildfires.