Five persons were injured Sunday morning when a passenger grabbed the steering wheel and caused the vehicle to go out of control east of Dunn, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Travis Brown said Donya M. Harvey, 30, of Mountain Grove, was operating the eastbound 2012 Ford Fusion about one mile from Dunn when the mishap occurred. The vehicle traveled off the right side of U.S. 60 and overturned.

Harvey and four passengers were taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital by ambulances: A 4-year-old Mountain Grove boy, a 10-year-old Alton boy, an 11-year-old Mountain Grove boy; and Aaron McCoy, 32, of Mountain Grove.

All had minor injuries. The vehicle was totaled. McCoy and Harvey were not wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

Assisting at the scene were Cpl. Stacey Crewse and Tpr. Jason Sentman.