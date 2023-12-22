The L-A-D Foundation, with support from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, is launching a new $55,000 grant program to support the conservation of natural and cultural resources in L-A-D Foundation’s 11-county service area, including Texas.

Nonprofits benefiting the natural and cultural resources of the Ozarks may apply for up to $10,000 from the L-A-D Foundation Grant Program, administered by the CFO. Organizations must hold 501(c)3 or similar nonprofit status and work in Carter, Crawford, Dent, Madison, Oregon, Perry, Reynolds, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Shannon or Texas counties.

Projects may include environmental and conservation education, grassroots organizing, new program startup costs, capital support, seed money and workshops. Requests for operating funds or social events will not be considered. Proposed projects must be in one of the counties listed.

Agencies can begin the application process at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, with grant recipients to be announced in March 2024.