Georgia Mae Lynch was born July 27, 1931 at Willow Springs, Mo. to George and Opal (Beasley) Nichols. She passed away Dec. 17, 2023 at Willow West Apartments in Willow Springs at the age of 92.

She was united in marriage to Willard Lynch on Aug. 24, 1948 and they were blessed with five children: Billy, Connie, Joyce, Dennis and Debra.

Georgia grew up in the Pine Creek area in rural Texas County and attended the Pine Creek School and later attended Willow Springs High School.

She worked at Angelica for a time and then several years at Rawlings until her retirement.

Georgia attended the Cabool Assembly of God Church until her health would no longer permit when she moved to Willow West Apartments.

Georgia was a gardener and always canned what she raised. She also enjoyed sewing while she was able to. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father George Nichols; her mother Opal and step-father Harvey Adkins; her husband, Willard Lynch; an infant brother, Elmer Ray Nichols; sisters, Audrey Aldridge and Phyllis Adkins; brother, Donald Adkins; an infant grandson, Jeremy Osborn and an infant great-granddaughter, Faith Ann Morgan.

Georgia is survived by her children, Billy and wife Edith Lynch of Cabool, Mo., Connie and husband Ray Lee of Cushing, Okla., Joyce Wucher of Lees Summit, Mo., Dennis and wife Cherry Lynch of Mountain Grove, Mo. and Debra Osborn of Harrisonville, Mo.; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services were held at noon, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 at Bradford Funeral Home with Pastor Junior Vaughn and Pastor Doyle Coffman officiating. Interment was in the Ozark Cemetery. Services were under the care Bradford Funeral Home of Summersville and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

