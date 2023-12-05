Hellbenders are continuing to reproduce in the Ozarks, thanks to a painstaking effort by biologists that appears to be paying off.

Listed as an endangered species by the state and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed recently that the large, long-living aquatic salamander — an Eastern Hellbender — fathered a clutch of eggs in the Gasconade River.

Roughly a year ago, an Ozark hellbender produced a clutch of eggs in the Current River in nearby Shannon County. Both fathers were hatched and reared in the St. Louis Zoo before being released into the wild in 2018 as part of the MDC’s efforts to propagate the the once-flourishing subspecies.

“After discovering incidents of both subspecies successfully reproducing in the wild, I’m confident this is going to be something we see all the time,” said Justin Elden, curator of Herpetology and Aquatics at the St. Louis Zoo. “This conservation effort shows if given support and patience, these animals can take the lead and ensure they’re around for generations to come.”

The 8-year-old eastern hellbender produced 86 eggs in the Gasconade River, where MDC officials said hellbender nests are rarely found. When he was found guarding his nest, he weighed 11.5 ounces and was 14.7 inches long.

The slow-growing animal has a 30-year lifespan. Its population decline has been attributed to environmental degradation, over-collecting, disease, predation, and degraded water quality.

Since concerted breeding efforts at the St. Louis Zoo began in 2012, more than 12,000 Ozark and eastern hellbenders reared at the zoo and MDC hatchery have been released into their native rivers.

Once the larvae reached between 3-8 years old, biologists release them in their native Ozark aquatic ecosystem.

“The goal is to set these animals up for success and a part of that is reproducing on their own,” Elden said “The nests of the Ozark and now the eastern hellbender are confirmation we’re heading in the right direction and we aren’t going to stop now.”