Texas County hunters harvested 353 in the late portion of the antlerless deer season that concluded Sunday.

Top county in the state was Callaway with 564. Other leaders: Pike (509) second, Lincoln (379) third, Boone (354) fourth; and Texas (353) fifth. A firearms alternative methods portion runs Dec. 23-Jan. 2.

The count in the county was 44 button bucks and 309 does.

In the overall kill, Texas County is in third place. Leaders in the state are Franklin (7,000), Howell (6,019) and Texas (5,864). The county total already exceeds the 2022 season, where the final count was 4,700.