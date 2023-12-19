In a nonconference game last Friday at Norwood, the Houston High School girls basketball team was defeated 64-26.

The Lady Tigers trailed 42-21 at halftime and were then outscored 22-5 in the second half.

Sophomore forward Gracyn McNiell led Houston in scoring with 12 points (including 9 in the first half), while sophomore guard Kynlee Weaver had 5.

Three players scored in double-figures for the host Lady Pirates. Junior Autumn Gunter led the way by sinking 9 2-point field goals and finishing with 18 points.

“Norwood ran a good offense,” said HHS head coach Micah Lee. “They didn’t miss many shots and executed very well. Our defense just couldn’t stop it.

“We’re going to continue to learn and get better. Our turnovers decreased significantly on offense, which is a positive.”

The Lady Tigers (1-4) are off again this week and will compete next week in the 10th annual Mountain Grove Girls Holiday Tournament.