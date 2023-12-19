Jumping out to a big early lead and never slowing down, the Houston High School boys junior varsity basketball team routed Plato 57-20 last Friday in Tiger Fieldhouse.

The Junior Tigers outscored the visiting Eagles 23-5 in the first quarter and held a commanding 36-10 advantage at halftime.

Sophomore center Gavyn Daily powered the early outburst, pouring in 12 points in the first quarter.

Nine different players scored for Houston in the contest. Sophomore guard Caden Guerra led the way with 15 points, while Daily finished with 14 and freshman forward Jesse Gates added 10.

Three freshmen did all the scoring for Plato, as Ike Eutsler and Mason Phegley had 7 points apiece and Tristan Mears added 6.

The Eagles didn’t shoot a free throw in the contest, while Houston went 4-for-11 from the charity stripe.

The Junior Tigers also competed last Saturday in the annual Norwood JV boys Tournament.