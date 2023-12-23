This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is making preparations for the Christmas travel holiday.

Over Christmas in 2022, there were 1,017 traffic crashes statewide. In those crashes, four people were killed and another 318 were injured. This year’s traffic crash counting period begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25.

If faced with a traffic emergency, motorists can contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 800-525-5555 or *55 on a cellular phone. This emergency number will ring into the nearest highway patrol headquarters. Motorists should use this number if they are in a traffic crash, witness a crash or crime, or pass a stranded motorist in need of assistance, etc.






