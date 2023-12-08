A Salem man lost his life Thursday, Dec. 7, resulting from a hit-and-run crash on Highway 32 three miles east of Salem, according to Troop I of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

David E. Davis, 83, was declared deceased at 6:15 p.m. by Dent County Coroner Ben Pursifull. His next of kin was notified.

Davis was crossing the roadway as a pedestrian at about 5:15 p.m. when an unknown vehicle struck him and then fled the scene, the patrol said. The incident is Troop I’s first fatality for December and 31st for 2023.

The highway patrol was assisted by the Dent County Sheriff’s Department.