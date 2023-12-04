Both Houston Middle School girls basketball teams were victorious in road games last Thursday at Cabool, as the B-Team won 20-16 and the A-Team prevailed 48-7.

After a low-scoring first half in the B-Team contest, Houston led 5-4 at the break. The Cabool then went ahead in the third quarter and led 10-7 going into the final period.

But the Lady Tigers outscored the host Lady Bulldogs 13-6 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Jessyn Allen led Houston in scoring in the game with 8 points, while Lille Weaver had 5 and Danni Root added 3.

In the A-Team matchup, Houston was never threatened, leading 13-0 at the end of the first quarter and 25-3 at halftime.

Guard Millie Manier led the offense with 18 points (including 12 in the second quarter), while Ava Koch had 11 (including 8 in the third period), Reese Wilson had 6 and Allen added 5.

The two HMS squads also played on Tuesday of last week at Licking. The Lady Tigers’ B team lost 23-8 and the A team was defeated 48-15. No statistical information was available.

Following the week’s results, the A-Team’s season record was 4-2 and the B-Team was 2-2.

This week, the two teams travel to Mountain Grove on Tuesday and host Liberty on Thursday.