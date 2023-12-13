Effective last week, Lyndon Williams, owner of Stratagem Hobbies in Houston, is dedicating 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays to U.S. military veterans.

The store will offer veterans free snacks and refreshments, informative brochures and the chance to gather and play games and enjoy fellowship. Williams, who is a veteran, will also give free model cars to veterans, and they’re welcome to assemble them on site using glue, paint and other materials that will be provided for free.

Stratagem Hobbies is located at 503 Holder Drive in Houston. For more information, call Williams at 417-260-0875.