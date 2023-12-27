Hospice Foundation of the Ozarks has awarded $10,000 to Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation to support TCMH Hospice of Care.

The grant funds will be utilized for supplies needed in direct patient care.

“We are extremely grateful to the Hospice Foundation of the Ozarks for awarding us this grant for our hospice program,” said Cheryl Maley, the TCMH Hospice of Care director.

“The grant funds will be used to cover our operational expenses, which include medications, medical equipment, and supplies to ensure that our patients receive the best possible care.”

TCMH Hospice of Care offers end-of-life and palliative care services to patients and families in Texas County and nearby areas, regardless of their ability to pay.

“Hospice Foundation of the Ozarks is proud to be a part of the ongoing and proactive community outreach of TCMH Foundation/Hospice of Care,” Anjanette LaBellarte, Hospice Foundation of the Ozarks executive director, said. “This long-standing partnership has a proven track record of providing the very best in end-of-life education and care to individuals and families residing in rural areas that are most impacted by the changes and challenges in healthcare.”

The Hospice Foundation of the Ozarks has been providing grant awards since 1997 to support innovative programs that cater to the unmet needs of individuals requiring hospice, palliative care, advance care planning, grief and bereavement services. The foundation has funded a diverse range of grantees who have made significant contributions in critical, yet often overlooked areas of need. The foundation has given over $1 million in grant awards to support these programs.

“Hospice of Care has a long-standing tradition and renowned reputation for providing physical, mental and spiritual care to individuals with terminal illnesses and their families,” Jeff Gettys, TCMH Healthcare Foundation director, said. “We are grateful to the Hospice Foundation of the Ozarks for their incredible support, generosity and understanding of the value that Hospice of Care brings to our community.”

For additional information about TCMH Hospice of Care, contact Maley at 417-967-1279.