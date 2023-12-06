Texas County Memorial Hospital’s emergency room has seen an increase in positive respiratory virus cases as Missouri enters its respiratory virus season, board members learned during their monthly meeting on Nov. 28.

“During the last 30 days, 51 COVID-19 patients, 13 respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, and nine adenovirus patients have been reported in our emergency department,” Courtney Owens, TCMH chief nursing officer, said. “Fortunately, we are not seeing a significant increase in influenza cases at this time.”

Stace Holland, TCMH chief executive officer, said COVID-19 symptoms are resembling those of a common cold or influenza. “Patients who are testing positive for COVID-19 are experiencing upper respiratory symptoms such as a runny nose, cough, congestion, sore throat and fatigue,” Holland said.

Owens highlighted the significance of adopting preventative measures to reduce the transmission of respiratory diseases. She emphasized the importance of maintaining good hand hygiene by washing hands frequently and correctly, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, avoiding close contact and getting vaccinated against influenza, COVID-19 and RSV.

“Our TCMH Hutcheson Pharmacy provides influenza vaccinations from Monday through Friday in the pharmacy lobby,” shared Owens. “We are happy to offer this convenient walk-in service to our community to provide an extra layer of protection during the respiratory virus season.”

According to Owens, more tools are available than ever to help individuals safeguard themselves, their loved ones and their communities. She advised that individuals seek care for mild symptoms and undergo routine testing with their primary care provider in a clinic setting whenever possible. Emergency care should be sought if the symptoms become problematic, such as difficulty breathing, dehydration or worsening symptoms.

Owens also reported that the TCMH education department received a high-fidelity mannequin from the Phelps Health Foundation. This state-of-the-art patient simulator is designed to closely resemble reality and respond physiologically, which offers immense training opportunities.

“This advanced mannequin will simulate real-life scenarios, allowing new and seasoned nurses to practice and enhance their clinical skills,” Owens said. “The mannequin can breathe and change color and undergo various procedures, such as bag-mask ventilation, intubation, defibrillation, chest tube insertion and intravenous therapy.”

Owens explained that the TCMH education department plans to use the donated mannequin for specific education on mock codes, strokes and cardiac arrest to enhance the staffs’ clinical skills and training.

Jeff Gettys, TCMH Healthcare Foundation director, showed board members a wayfinder kiosk that will be installed at the hospital’s main entrance.

“The wayfinder kiosk is designed to provide patients and visitors with easy-to-follow directions within the healthcare system,” Gettys said.

In addition to wayfinding maps, the kiosk will have a QR code that can be scanned with a smartphone for directions to be personalized on the user’s phone. “The kiosk technology will hopefully enhance the overall hospital experience for visitors,” Gettys said.

April Crites, TCMH quality and risk management director, presented the quality results of the biannual mammography audit conducted in the radiology department.

Crites said the hospital started collaborating with Cape Radiology Group in March this year. The group’s mammography interpretations have been exceptional, and we are pleased with their performance. In 2022, the medical audit of total mammography exams with positive cancer findings was two percent. The first biannual audit from January through June 2023 indicated four percent with positive exams and cancer detection.

“As a result, the hospital is confident in the superior quality of care its patients receive and believes they receive equal or even better care than other medical facilities,” Crites said.

Crites also reported that patient experience survey data from August through October show TCMH ranking very high with patient discharge information and physicians treating patients courteously and respectfully, compared to the 2,325 hospitals surveyed.

Holland provided an update on the new TCMH surgery center during the monthly meeting.

“The December surgery center opening has been delayed due to a busted heating coil, and the installation of the LED surgical lights is still pending,” Holland said. “We anticipate the required parts will arrive and be installed by the end of January. Following that, various inspections will be required before the surgery center can finally open.”

Holland confirmed that TCMH is planning to host an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony in February.

Holland also reported on the progress of the renovation of the former Sturgeon Chevrolet building, which will serve as the new TCMH Family Clinic and ambulance base. According to Holland, the renovation is going well and is expected to be completed by June 2024.

Linda Pamperien, TCMH chief financial officer, presented the financial report for October. The overall revenues for the month were up $511,186, a 6.5 percent increase. Inpatient revenue was up $219,291 from budgeted expectations, and outpatient revenue was up $227,915 for the month.

The hospital’s profit/loss report showed a positive bottom line for October, with a gain of $89,855 and a year-to-date loss of $2,229,045. The earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortization (EBIDA) for the respective month were positive at $317,605, and the year-to-date EBIDA was positive at $88,773.

Present at the meeting were Owens, Holland, Gettys, Crites, Pamperien, Tricia Benoist, MD, chief of staff; Helania Wulff, public relations, marketing, and physician recruiter; board members, Steve Pierce, Joleen Durham, Allan Branstetter, and Ross Richardson. Jim Perry, OD, joined the meeting via teleconference.

To accommodate schedules around the holidays, the December meeting of the TCMH Board of Trustees will be held at noon, Tuesday, Jan. 2 in the hospital board room.