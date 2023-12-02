Neighbors were out early Saturday checking for damage after a home exploded Friday night on Licking’s Myers Street.

The structure — at 110 Myers — was destroyed and two men were seriously injured in the 6:35 p.m. tragedy that is near several businesses in a residential neighborhood. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the victims had moderate to serious burns. Ambulances came from Salem and Phelps County to transport the injured, ages 73 and 77. Medical helicopters were not able to fly due to weather.

A home security camera shows a home exploding Friday night on Myers Street at Licking

Neighbors said the house had recently been sold to who they believe is a military retiree from Illinois. Three vehicles with Illinois license plates were parked on the property.

It is thought the Licking man’s brother had been helping his sibling. An outbuilding under construction is seen in the rubble near the house. The street is closed Saturday.

The tragedy sent numerous first responders to the scene to help police and firefighters at Licking. Firefighters from Houston and Raymondville, and various law enforcement from Licking, Texas County and the state patrol were on the scene after the explosion that Licking residents said they heard for several miles. The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating. The Missouri State Propane Commission also was asked to assist.

Authorities have not said what sparked the explosion. A neighbor reported seeing a propane truck on the property Friday.

The house as it appeared before the explosion (left) and after.

Early Saturday morning, Andrew O’Daniel was picking up gun shells from his yard that apparently originated from the explosion. The sound of gun fire could be heard Friday night. Pieces of glass were scattered. His home is directly across the street. He was not home at the time. He returned to find the force of the explosion had jarred the front door and an attic door was displaced with insulation scattered. The explosion site is near a daycare, car wash and TCMH Family Clinic.

There were no other reports of injury.