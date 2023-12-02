A house explosion Friday night at Licking seriously injured two persons, sparking an emergency response from several agencies.

Authorities said the Myers Street explosion was near Highway 137, a short distance from Casey’s General Store. Houston firefighters were called at about 6:45 p.m. to assist Licking firefighters.

Medical attention for two male victims — ages 73 and 77 — was slowed by ambulances that responded from Salem and Phelps County. Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported moderate to serious burns to the victims. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.

Medical helicopters couldn’t respond due to poor weather conditions.

Troop G reported that a neighboring property also sustained damage.