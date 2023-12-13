The third annual Missouri State Capitol High School Choir performance was held on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Participating schools included Vienna, Rolla, St. James, Houston, Licking, Cabool, Summersville, Mountain View/Liberty, Salem, Mountain Grove, Mansfield, Waynesville, Gainesville, Thayer and West Plains.

The hosts of this year’s event were Sen. Karla Eslinger, Sen. Justin Brown, Sen. Jason Bean, Rep. Hannah Kelly, Rep. David Evans, Rep. Darrell Atchison, Rep. Travis Smith, Rep. Don Mayhew, Rep. Bill Hardwick, Rep. Tara Peters, Rep. Ron Copeland and Rep. Bennie Cook, program organizer. The students had the opportunity to perform three Christmas carols, take a tour of the Capitol and have lunch provided by the hosts.

The Houston High School Choir performs last week at the State Capitol.

“Thank you to all of the students and staff that made the trip up to Jeff City,” Cook said. “It was an honor to help highlight the talents of our students across our state.”

The tentative date for the 2024 program is Wednesday, Dec. 4.

For more information about this event, or for assistance with scheduling a tour of the Capitol, contact Cook’s office at 573-751-2264.