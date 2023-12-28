A Houston man faces a felony assault charge after a Licking Police Department investigation of an incident involving a woman on Dec. 21.

Timothy L. Casso, born in 1987, of 8198 Morton Road, lot 2, in Houston, is charged with second-degree domestic assault.

An LPD officer reported being dispatched at about 6:40 a.m. regarding a domestic incident in progress at the Montauk Studios apartments on U.S. 63.

The officer was advised that a woman involved had walked into the adjacent Shell gas station with a bloody nose. The officer made contact with the woman at the station and she was reportedly holding a towel over her nose and was observed to be bleeding from her nose.

The woman told the officer Casso had just punched her, and that he had strangled her on multiple occasions.

At about 1:40 p.m. that afternoon, the woman called 911 to report Casso had returned to her apartment and was trying to force his way in. LPD officers responded and Casso was apprehended.

He reportedly denied punching the woman that morning. He was taken to jail pending a $7,500 cash-only bond.