A Houston man faces a pair of felony charges after alleged illegal sexual contact with a minor-age girl last February.

Parker G. Otte, born in 2003, of 219 Chestnut Terrace in Houston, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse (a class C felony) and fourth-degree child molestation – child less than 17 years of age and offender greater than four years older (a class E felony).

According to a probable cause statement the Houston Police Department’s School Resource Officer was asked to speak with a girl at the high school office on Feb. 6, 2023. The girl reportedly told the officer Otte kissed her, choked her and forced her to sit on his lap at his residence on Jan. 23, 2023.

On Feb. 7, the officer questioned Otte and he confirmed that he and the girl were at his apartment together, and she had her mother’s permission.

On Feb. 9, the officer spoke with two witnesses about the incident.

Otte was charged on Dec. 15 with a cash only bond set at $2,500.