The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

Chalres D. Leisler, 36, of 1204 Dewey St. in Houston, was issued a citation for fourth-degree assault after allegedly punching a woman multiple times during an incident at his residence on Nov. 17.

Kelsey M. Canterbury, 21, of 7955 Morton Road in Houston, was issued citations for driving without a valid license and operating a motor vehicle with no operable headlamps after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 10:50 p.m. Nov. 10.

Dylan Wertheim, 32, of 16005 Horseshoe Drive in Houston, was issued three citations for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Nov. 2, Nov. 9 and Nov. 11.

An officer responded to an apartment complex on Thomasville Road at about 8 p.m. Nov. 20 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, the officer heard yelling coming from Apt. 9 and made contact with a 44-year-old man and 31-year-old woman there. Both parties told the officer they had been in a verbal argument but nothing physical had taken place.

They were advised of the 12-hour rule.