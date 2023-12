This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Houston Ministerial Alliance will present a community Christmas service this evening at 6 at Houston First Baptist Church.

Presented by the Houston Ministerial Alliance, the free event will include music and presentations from area churches.

Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1241 Hawthorn St.

For more information, contact Pastor Danny Delcour, alliance president, at 417-260-1335.