Sales tax revenue collected by Houston merchants during November was down compared to a year ago, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

A 1 cent sales tax earmarked for parks, police and fire generated $77,886.76 for the month of November. That’s down $7,549.81 from the same period a year ago.

A 1 cent general sales tax totaled $80,689.87. That’s a decrease of $11,095.08 from the same period last year.

A quarter-cent sales tax for transportation needs totaled $19,471.63 in the month of November. That’s down $1,954.51 from the same period last year.

A quarter-cent sales tax for utility work totaled $19,471.65 for the month. That is a decrease of $1,954.50 from the same period last year.

A use tax applied to out-of-state internet orders totals $14,547.72 for the month. That’s up $4,177.26 from the same period last year.