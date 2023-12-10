The Houston School District is seeking input on facility needs through a community survey released late last week.

The Houston board of education and its facility master planning committee are reviewing needs and are considering placing a no-tax bond issue on the ballot in April. Earlier, Dake Wells Architecture from Springfield was hired to help guide the school district on its needs.

The list has been reduced from about 20 items to six themes.

In a note to patrons, the district said, “The purpose of this survey is to assist in future decision-making. The outcome of the survey is not intended to lock down an order of work, but rather to gain community sentiment on proposed projects.” Due to a limit on its bond borrowing capacity, it is likely no more than one project can be done at this time, the district said. Other projects would be addressed in future years as funds are available.

To vote go to: https://bit.ly/47OYFTl (Requires Google account; to receive a hard copy call the school at 417-967-3024.)

Here are those projects that are under consideration:

NEW TRACK: Components may include eight lanes, rubber surface and proper drainage in its current location. Due to the nature of repairs in/around the football area, artificial or natural turf football field (as funds allow) may be considered.

MIDDLE SCHOOL GYM RENOVATION: Components may include exterior tuckpointing, gym storage, retractable bleachers, lighting, acoustics, HVAC, flooring and relocation of basement lockers to bring floor to ground level.

PINEY RIVER TECHNICAL CENTER RENOVATION: Components may include adding a secure vestibule, re-work classrooms, restrooms and shop spaces, exterior access (ramps), addition of reception and office space, updated HVAC/air filtering systems and new Family and Consumer Sciences kitchen.

MIDDLE SCHOOL TOWER (OLD PART OF MIDDLE SCHOOL BUILDING — FOUR CLASSROOMS): Components may include demolishing the old middle school tower and finding a solution for four middle school classrooms.

FINE ARTS RENOVATION: Components may include moderate-major renovation of the band room (primary) and choir and art room spaces, re-work lobby space (north side) for practice rooms/storage, and outfit Hiett Gymnasium or adjacent large space with acoustic panels, sound shells and a portable stage.

TIGER FIELDHOUSE (NEW GYM) PHASE II // MIDDLE SCHOOL LINK: Structure would connect Tiger Fieldhouse (the district’s latest constructed gym) to the existing middle school. Components may include four-five classrooms, elevated seating on the west side of Tiger Fieldhouse, restrooms, a mechanical closet, connecting corridor to the middle school building.