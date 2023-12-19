A Houston woman was injured Tuesday in an accident south of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Skye C. Marler, 24, of Licking, was operating a westbound 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer that ran off the right side of Dixon Road about four miles south of Licking, struck a utility pole and overturned.

A passenger, Stephine N. Riedl-Rivara, 28, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston with minor injuries.

The vehicle was totaled, said Tpr. Jason Sentman.