President Biden’s son Hunter Biden was indicted in California last Thursday on a litany of tax charges, according to documents made public.

The indictment stems from Hunter Biden’s failure to pay nearly $200,000 of income tax in the year 2019.

Special Counsel David Weiss has been using a federal grand jury in Los Angeles to gather evidence of possible criminal tax charges against Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty in October to federal gun charges in U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware after being charged out of Weiss’ years-long investigation.

The development comes ahead of an expected vote from House Republican leaders next week on a measure that would formally initiate an impeachment inquiry into President Biden over possible ties to his son’s business dealings.

Earlier this week, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., released subpoenaed bank records showing an entity owned by Hunter Biden had made “direct monthly payments to Joe Biden.”

Comer attributed Thursday’s indictment to the efforts of “two brave IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler.”

“The Department of Justice got caught in its attempt to give Hunter Biden an unprecedented sweetheart plea deal,” Comer said. “Every American should applaud these men for their courage to expose the truth.”

“Unless U.S. Attorney Weiss investigates everyone involved in the Bidens’ fraud schemes and influence peddling, it will be clear President Biden’s DOJ is protecting Hunter Biden and the big guy.”

The White House has repeatedly said that President Biden did nothing wrong and had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings.

House Republicans, meanwhile, have warned the younger Biden they would move to hold him in contempt of Congress if he didn’t appear for a closed-door deposition on Dec. 13.

Hunter Biden has insisted he would only testify to the House if it’s in public because information from closed-door testimonies is selectively leaked and used to “manipulate, even history, the facts and misinform the American public.”

