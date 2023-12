An inmate at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking died Monday evening, the Missouri Department of Corrections said.

Demon Culpepper, 28, was serving a five-year sentence for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. He had been in prison since Nov. 30, 2021.

An autopsy will be conducted, the department said.