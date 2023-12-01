Jessie David Herndon was born at home on Indian Creek Road near Houston, Mo. on Jan. 13, 1930 to James Simeon and Sylvia Catherine (Goodman) Herndon. He passed away Nov. 25, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family at the age of 93.

He attended the Indian Creek elementary school until his family moved to Brushy Creek Road. He attended Houston High School and afterwards moved to Iowa to work as a farm hand.

Jess was united in marriage to Viola Powell on Nov. 9, 1951 and they had recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. They were blessed with five children, Kathye, Sharon, David, Tommy and Billy.

When he was drafted by the United States Army he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Air Force before his induction date. He faithfully served his country for nearly nine years and ended his career as a staff sergeant. He and Viola then returned to Houston with their family.

After returning from the service in 1961, he farmed his parents land and worked various jobs until 1971, when he opened Herndon Sales and Service in Yukon, Mo. He eventually became the Yukon Postmaster as well. After retiring from the post office, he closed the Yukon business and continued repairing chainsaws at home. He later moved to Lilly Road in Houston and re-opened Herndon Sales and Service which he owned until July 4, 2014, when he finally retired.

He was a member of the Ozark Baptist Church and the Oddfellows Lodge.

Jess enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing but his favorite activity was spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Sylvia Herndon; a sister, Shirley Wenger; brothers-in-law, Herbert Wenger, Harold Palmer, Joe, Gib and Claude Powell and a sister-in-law, Violet Herndon.

Jess is survived by his wife Viola; his children, Kathye Hyde, Sharon Boehme (Scott), David (JoAnne), Tommy (Marsha) and Billy (Kim); a brother, Chester Herndon; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services were held at noon, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Ozark Baptist Church with Pastor Bill Jetton and Pastor Gordon Rhodes officiating. Interment was in the Ozark Cemetery. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home of Summersville and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

