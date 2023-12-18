John L. Yerby of Houston, Mo. passed away peacefully Dec. 17, 2023 at Houston House. He was 80 years old. John was born March 14, 1943 in Friendship, Okla. to William Bunyan “Bill” and Bernice Scroggins Yerby.

He was a Christian. He graduated from East Central State University. He was a coach and Industrial Arts teacher at Eminence, Mo. and Stonewall, Okla.

He then worked for Borden Chemical, was a contractor and co-owner then owner of Northeast Texas Sheetmetal in Paris, Texas for many years He then worked with Southwest Construction and later worked and retired from the City of Houston as Parks and Recreation Director. He served in the Oklahoma Army National Guard from 1963 to 1970. John was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time outdoors and also loved drinking coffee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Virginia Yerby Allman, his brother Jerry Yerby, and a nephew Michael James Allman.

He is survived by his children Julie Yerby Rothwell and husband Rick, Lorie Yerby Shuler and husband Doug, John Todd Yerby and wife Stacy, six grandchildren Tyler Walston and wife Kaci, Anna Edmonds and husband Clint, Sara Rothwell, Jessy Bridges and husband Jordan, Ady Yerby and Emy Yerby, two great-grandchildren Theo and Oliver and his brother Bill Yerby and wife Trigg of Ada, Okla. as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Houston House for the many hours of care and dedicated service given to him and to Three Rivers Hospice for making him as comfortable as possible during his last days.

There will be no formal funeral service at his request. Cremation is under the direction of Evans Funeral Home Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. If you would like to honor his life, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org).

PAID