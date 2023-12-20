Jury selection is slated to begin Wednesday morning (Dec. 20) in Texas County Circuit Court related to a November 2022 incident at a Hartshorn store.

Richard Burkett of Hartshorn was charged with first-degree and armed criminal action following a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an assault at a Highway KK business. A man there said Burkett had assaulted him with a gun.

The man reportedly told the officer that he and Burkett had been in an argument and each had struck the other. Burkett brandished a gun, pointed it at the victim’s head and pulled the trigger, according to a report.

The victim told the officer Burkett had then acted in a manner indicating he must have thought the gun jammed, or misfired. A store owner reportedly then pulled out his own gun and told Burkett to leave or be shot.

The trial, which is expected to last two days, will be overseen by Circuit Court William Hickle. A pre-trial conference was Dec. 5.