Kathern “Irene” Burris was born in Ellis Prairie, Mo. on Feb. 21, 1934 to Kelsie Salyer and Gladys (Achens) Salyer. She passed away at Mercy Hospital in Springfield on Dec. 12, 2023 after the slow deterioration of her health due to Alzheimer’s disease.

Irene lived in Fenton, Mo. and spent her retirement years back in her hometown of Houston.

Irene attended several rural schools and graduated from Houston High School in 1951. In 1955 she married the love of her life, Marvin Burris and they were blessed with their beloved daughter, Debbie Sue.

Irene was always a very hard worker and worked for Mark Twain Bank for many years where she retired in 1997.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Bill and Kelsie “Junior” Salyer; and her sister and best friend, Mae Pittman. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Richards and husband Sam of Belleview, Mo.; her one and only cherished granddaughter, Shelby Ann and fiancé Cameron Suda of Fenton; two sister-in-law’s Marlene Hubbs of Houston and Dee Salyer of Fordland, Mo.; she was especially close to her nephew, Ron Pittman, who lovingly referred to her as “Kate”. She had several other nieces and nephews which she had unique relationships with as well.

She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. We want to also thank the staff at Houston House for the wonderful love and care they showed her the last few years.

A graveside service for Irene took place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at Ellis Prairie Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Irene. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

