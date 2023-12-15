Kyle Dean Garrett, age 48, son of Fairel and Wanda (Shelton) Garrett was born June 23, 1975 in Houston, Mo. He passed away peacefully at home in Big Piney, Mo. on Dec. 12, 2023.

Kyle is preceded in death by his mother, Wanda (Shelton) Garrett and two sets of grandparents; Elby and Mary (McCoy) Garrett, Earl and Helen (Hayes) Shelton.

He is survived by his father, Fairel Garrett; brothers, Kent and Teresa (Beck) Garrett, Kyson and Katie (Petty) Garrett; many nieces and nephews; nurses and caregivers who have loved him and cared for him over the years; and countless other friends and family.

Kyle was a precious child of God and loved so very deeply by everyone that knew him. The impact he had on the lives of those around him is immeasurable. While his absence here on Earth will be deeply felt, we are confident in knowing that he is rejoicing in heaven with his momma in the presence of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Kyle always had a ready smile for his loved ones, and we all eagerly await the day we will see that smile again.

A graveside service for Kyle took place at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 at Palace Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

