Everyone is welcome to experience the warmth and joy of an Ozarks’ style Las Posadas. It’s a local variation of a traditional Christmas season event. It’s taking place 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, at the Cabool Church of the Brethren, 1003 Garst St. in Cabool.

Las Posadas is a religious festival traditionally held in Mexico and parts of Latin America. Over the nine nights of celebrations, parties are held at different people’s homes. Before each gathering, all the guests form a procession to mark Mary and Joseph’s search for an inn on the night of Jesus’s birth. The march is a symbolic act of Mary and Joseph finding shelter in a stable when they were unable to find lodging in Bethlehem. The parties are joyous occasions, including prayers, food and music.

This year, instead of traveling to individual homes, the church is celebrating with a drive-thru event open to everyone. As part of Las Posadas, you’ll receive a small prayer lamp and a devotional booklet. There will be music and prayers for those who wish.

In addition, the Cabool Church of the Brethren is celebrating its 115th anniversary and will be serving hot dogs and chips to go as part of the event.

The church is across the street from the elementary school in Cabool.