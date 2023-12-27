Friday is the last day to obtain generous 2023 state tax breaks for qualifying donors for the new Houston (Mo.) branch of the Texas County Library.

The Texas County Library Foundation in Houston was awarded $350,000 in Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) tax benefits by the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Many are eligible for the tax credit incentives.

The 7,200-square-foot library will be constructed at First and Pine streets atop the Houston Storm Shelter. That’s south of the U.S. Post Office. A bid opening is Wednesday, Dec. 27. (today)

Qualified donors receive a 70 percent state tax credit. Not only will they receive a deduction for the donation, but a tax credit that can directly reduce the amount of state taxes owed. Tax credits can be used over a five-year period, and are available on a first-come, first-service basis.

Checks can be mailed to: Texas County Library Foundation, 117 W. Walnut St., Houston, Mo. 65483 or dropped by the county library branch in Houston. For more information about the program or learn about availability, call 417-838-7840, or check the website.