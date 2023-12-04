Texas County hunters had harvested 117 deer early Monday as the late portion of the doe season was underway. It began Saturday.

On Monday, the count showed the county tied for eighth place in Missouri. Top county in the state was Callaway at 197. The season runs through Dec. 10. A firearms alternative methods portion runs Dec. 23-Jan. 2.

The count Monday morning in the county was: 17 button bucks and 100 does.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reported Monday morning that Texas County ranks third in the state after the various deer seasons are included. The count is 5,598. The top county is Franklin with 6,766 and Howell, second, 5,767.