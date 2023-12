Texas County hunters had harvested 60 deer entering the second day of the firearms season for antlerless deer on Sunday.

The count Sunday morning was: seven button bucks and 53 does. Texas County was out of the top 10 list in Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reported Sunday morning that Texas County ranks third in the state after the various deer seasons. The count is 5,538. The top county is Franklin with 6,702 and Howell, second, 5,705.