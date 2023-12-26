I’m not at all sure that 2024 won’t be one of the most memorable years ever, and that it won’t go down in history as a time of drastic change.

The Earth and its primary inhabitants are experiencing a great transition period right now and there are many places on the planet that are virtual powder kegs ready to blow. On top of that, we seem to be on the precipice of some form of widespread economic event, or perhaps a comprehensive financial “reset.”

While it’s impossible to predict (with any true accuracy) what might transpire in 2024, I feel like there’s a strong chance whatever it is will include something (or some things) that wouldn’t exactly be categorized as desirable. But at the same time, I hope we can all squeak by relatively cleanly and intact, kind of like we did in 2023.

But for that to take place, there’s a lot of stuff we better hope won’t.

Let’s hope Russia doesn’t start a major war in Europe.

Let’s hope Iran doesn’t start a major war in the Middle East.

Let’s hope China doesn’t start a major war in Taiwan.

Let’s hope Venezuela doesn’t start a major war in South America.

Let’s really hope all those countries don’t start major wars simultaneously.

Let’s hope the U.S. General Election goes smoothly and without some sort of huge uprising caused by the results.

Let’s hope AI doesn’t become a sore subject more quickly than expected.

Let’s hope the differences between men and women aren’t allowed to be entirely ignored.

Let’s hope that no unforeseen asteroid shows up on a collision course with Earth.

Let’s hope the Sun doesn’t send out a giant coronal mass ejection (CME) like it did in 1859 (known as the Carrington Event).

Let’s hope that the word “protest” doesn’t take on an even worse meaning than in 2020.

Let’s hope the global transportation system doesn’t face a major disruption that hinders (or halts) the shipping of crucial food supplies.

Let’s hope the electrical grid can handle far more than experts think it can.

Let’s hope fossil fuel prices don’t go through the roof.

Let’s hope digital currency remains as just an idea.

Let’s hope the U.S. devises some sort of viable plan to deal with millions upon millions of immigrants (and you better believe there are that many).

Let’s hope common sense doesn’t become even more rare than it already is in both government and society.

Man, that’s a lot of hope – and that’s only a handful of the possibilities. But that’s where we are in this stage of human history; the reality is that the bubble might be about to burst in one of numerous adverse (or even disastrous) ways.

Anyway, welcome to 2024, when the new normal is giving way to the lack of anything resembling anything normal.

And thank God for hope.

“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope” (Romans 15:13).

