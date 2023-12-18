A pre-bid conference for Houston’s new library project in the downtown business district was held late last week.

Bids for the 7,200 square foot project will be opened on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Gathered last week were general contractors and sub-contractors interested in the project, as well representatives of the architectural firm, Sapp Design Architects from Springfield. The meeting was at the storm shelter.

The new library will be constructed as the top level of the Houston Storm Shelter at First and Pine street.

The Houston Library Foundation Inc. has raised funds through grants and private donations and it said this week it still has some generous state tax credits available for eligible donors on the project. Eligible donors receive 70 cents for every $1 contributed on state tax liabilities plus obtain deductibility benefits. They are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

STATE TAX CREDITS

Businesses or individuals with Missouri business income quality, such as: Corporations, S-Corporations, LLCs, sole proprietors, partnerships, insurance companies, financial institutions, individuals operating a farm in Missouri and those with rental property.

For more information, check bit.ly/librarytaxcredits, call 417-838-7840 or stop by the Texas County Library in Houston. Checks can also be mailed to: Texas County Library Foundation, 117 W. Walnut St., Houston, Mo. 65483.