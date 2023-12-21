Members of the Licking City Council recently honored two persons who performed heroic acts following a house explosion that sparked a regional response to the community.

Pat Burton, Licking chief of police, presented Meritorious Service Awards to Licking Cpl. Kenny Santee and citizen Will Foster, who risked their lives in saving a man who was trapped at the home when it exploded Dec. 1 on Myers Street. One other occupant was injured. Rescuers climbed onto the roof and through rubble to reach the injured man. A third man, who wasn’t identified, also assisted.

A state investigation ruled the cause as an unintentional gas leak.

A fund has been established at Progressive Ozark Bank to assist, Ginger Family Benefit. The home and contents were destroyed. Numerous agencies assisted Licking police and firefighters.