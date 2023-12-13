A Licking teen was injured Tuesday afternoon in a Phelps County accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Keaton Hunt said a southbound 2012 Ford Fiesta driven by Korina J. Swaringim, 18, pulled into the front of a 2020 Honda Pilot operated by Lawrence J. Bresciani, 58, of Bridgewater, Mass., on U.S. 63 at Forest Service Road 1892. The Pilot struck the Fiesta on the driver’s side, Hunt said.

Swaringim, who had minor injuries, was taken by private vehicle to Phelps Health in Rolla after the 4:42 p.m. accident.

The Fiesta was totaled; the Pilot had extensive damage. Both were wearing seat belts, Hunt said.