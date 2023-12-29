A Licking teenager was injured Thursday evening in an accident north of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The 16-year-old male was driving a 2017 Honda Rancher eastbound on Horse Shoe Drive four miles north of Houston when he failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree, patrol said.

He was taken by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston with minor injuries.

The driver was not wearing a safety device. The vehicle did not suffer damage, according to the report.

Investigating the accident was Cpl. Jacob R. Sellars.