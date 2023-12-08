A decrease in Texas County sales taxes collected was nearly offset by revenue from a tax on out-of-state online sales, according to a Missouri Department of Revenue report for November.

Merchants collect three half-cent sales taxes. Each totaled $103,987 for November, which represented a drop of $18,904 on each from the same period a year ago. For the year, about $1.2 million has been collected on each. That’s a drop of about $39,062 on each from a year ago.

The sales tax on out-of-state sales totaled $106,982 for the month. That was up $46,511 from the same month in 2022. For the year, $985,313 has been generated. That’s up $438,648 from a year ago.

Revenue from a three-eighths sales tax earmarked for law enforcement totaled $71,063, which was up $14,516 for the month. For the year, $827,525 has been collected.