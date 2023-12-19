Lois Carol (Johnson) Amburn was born to Stephen F. and Vesta J. Johnson on June 10, 1946, in St. Louis, Mo. She was united in marriage to Floyd H. Amburn on Oct. 16, 1971. They had four children.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary; husband, Floyd; and son, Bobby.

Lois is survived by her sister, Lola Hinson; her children, Floyd M. (Heather) Amburn of Labadee, Mo., Stephen Hall of Kirkwood, and Deana (Mike) Dorscher of Oakland, Iowa; her 13 grandchildren, Krista McClanahan and husband Manny, Jonathan Amburn and Megan Ellert, Abby Amburn, Emily Amburn, James Hall, Jessica Hall and husband Robert, Samantha Wellman and husband Steven, Justin Amburn, Alyssa Fintel and husband Mikey, Tymbre Cole and husband Aaron, Mikayla Dorscher and her significant other Nick Kern, Lane Dorscher and significant other Krysten Ring, and Courtney Dorscher; 26 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

Lois went to beauty school as a young woman. Later she worked at a plastic factory and moonlighted as a hairdresser at a funeral home.

After moving to Licking in 1976, she was employed at Brown’s Shoe and then later at Rawlings Sporting Goods and stayed there until 1992 when it closed. She completed her GED after Rawlings closed and was very proud to finally be listed with her class at Webster Groves High School. She then decided to go to barber school. Her and Floyd started a barber shop and supply in Licking, then opened a shop called Major Cuts in St. Robert, Mo. and retired in 2019 due to health issues.

Lois loved being with her family, friends, and her pets. She also loved being a barber and had many customers that called her mom or grandma, especially the Marines. She attended the marine ball several times. She loved dancing and singing. She was a member and officer for the Missouri Fiddlers and Country Music Association. She also taught traditional jig and clog for the National Endowment for the Arts. She and Floyd spent many years dancing together.

A visitation for Lois was held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.

