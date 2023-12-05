We are sad to announce the passing of Lynda Casey on Dec.2, 2023. She peacefully passed surrounded by her family, knowing she was loved and will be missed. Her love, laughter and generous spirit will be remembered and celebrated through shared memories.

She is now an angel watching over family and friends. “I will rise and walk with you.”

Lynda was born Sept. 19, 1948 in Elmhurst, Ill. to Jewell and Lester Lee.

John and Lynda met in October of 1969 and married in November of 1972. They spent 19,754 days which was more than 53 years of love, laughter and memories; their love and dedication were amazing to witness. Their love story was truly beautiful, and many aspire to experience it. They had one daughter, Dina and together they spread a lot of light in the world.

She is survived by her husband, John of 51 years (Houston, Mo.); her grandson, Devin (Houston); 2 sisters, Diane Phillips and husband, George (West Plains, Mo.) and Shirley Johnson (West Plains); 2 brothers-in-law, Pat Casey and wife, Marcia (West Chicago, Ill.) and Rich Casey and wife, Jan (DeKalb, Ill.); nieces, Shelly Johnson (Mtn. Grove, Mo.), Stacy Hutchinson and husband, Stacy (West Plains), Taunya Casey (Chandler, Ariz.) Shannon Hobson and husband, Dean (Wheaton Ill.); nephews, Rick Lee and wife, Ambre (California), Greg Johnson and wife, Michelle (Gassville, Ark.), Sean Casey and wife, Robbin (Maple Park Ill.); as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Jewell Lee; her beautiful daughter, Dina Casey; her in-laws, Jack and Primrose Casey; a great nephew, Stetson Hutchinson and nephew, Brian Casey.

Per Lynda’s request there will not be a service. Prayers are always welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gentry Residential Treatment Center in Cabool or to the Shriners Children’s, both in c/o the funeral home. Arrangements were under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.

