Mark Allen Scheets, age 66, son of Virgil and Wilmadene (Bailey) Scheets, was born Nov. 21, 1957, in Rolla, Mo. He passed away following a lengthy illness on Dec. 7, 2023, in Springfield, Mo.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Scheets.

He is survived by his mother, Wilmadene Scheets of Houston, Mo.; two daughters: Angela (Scheets) Lisle of Ottawa, Kan., and husband, Chad, Allison (Scheets) Williams of Gardner, Kan., and husband Mike; one brother, Jeff Scheets of Mountain View, Mo., four grandchildren, Eden and Zane Lisle, and Harrison and Esther Williams.

Mark was raised in the Yukon community and had a special place in his heart for the area, truly believing it was God’s country. He graduated Houston High School in 1976, and he obtained a degree in Metals Technology from Southwest Missouri State University in 1986. He was a very intelligent man, a voracious reader, and often shared his knowledge with others.

Mark worked at a number of jobs in his life, including maintenance, quality control, carpentry work, automotive parts and ranching (even working as a cowboy for a while). He dreamed of building a large ranch with Red Angus cattle and using his horses to run it. He had a talent for training horses and dogs and passed on his love for animals to his children. He taught the girls how to ride and was fond of taking them to horse shows or to watch rodeos. Mark appreciated being outdoors and the beauty of nature, and he often spent time camping, hunting and fishing.

Mark was a member of Eunice Baptist Church of Eunice, Mo., and attended Ozark Baptist Church in Houston, Mo., for many years as well. He received Christ as his savior as a child, and his faith was an important part of his life. He went on several mission trips to Wyoming. He was involved with jail ministry, and loved playing his guitar and singing with friends and family, wherever he could. He encouraged this love for both the Lord and music in his children, and his bass voice was a wonderful addition to any song.

He enjoyed it when his grandchildren came to visit him, buying them gifts or treats when he could. In his later years, even when it was tough for him to communicate, he always tried to connect with his family in his own way, sharing memories of his favorite horses or cars and watching his favorite Western films with them.

PAID