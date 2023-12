UPDATE at 9:45 p.m.: U.S. 63 reopens, MoDOT reports

A vehicle crash has closed U.S. 63 between Houston and Cabool, the Missouri Department of Transportation said at 5:37 p.m. Monday.

The affected roadway is around the Gardner Ford area. MoDOT said motorists should take an alternative route as the closure time is estimated at 3 hours.