A Mountain Grove resident was killed and another one seriously injured Thursday afternoon, Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Cpl. Norman Britt said a northbound 2005 Lincoln Town Car driven by Brenda L. Blacketer, 77, of Mountain Grove, ran off the right side of Highway W near Vanzant, overcorrected, skidded across the center of the road and struck a southbound 2019 Mazda CX-3 operated by Kasara G. Frost, 24, of Mountain Grove, head-on.

Blacketer was announced deceased at the scene. Frost was flown with serious injuries to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

A passenger in the Frost vehicle, Emily J. Schneider, 22, of Vanzant, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital with moderate injuries. Both vehicles were totaled. Everyone except Blacketer was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Assisting at the scene were Cpl. Stacy Crewse, Tpr. William Wadlington, Douglas County deputies and Eastern Douglas County Fire Department.